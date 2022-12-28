ALSPACH, Robert K.



Age 79 of Centerville, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. Bob was born September 1, 1943. He was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University in 1965 and was a very active alumni member and helped raise money for the university. Bob inspired West Carrollton Junior High School students to have a love for science for over 30 years. He was a kind, caring man inside and out of the class room. Every one of his students received a birthday card from him. Bob was an active member of the Memorial United Methodist Church. Towards the end of his life his activities included being a vital member of the prayer chain and helping to wrap the annual Christmas caramels. An avid traveler, his preferred method to see the world was by cruise ship on his favorite cruise line, Holland America. Bob was preceded in death by his nephew Jeffrey Walters. Surviving is his nephew Philip M. Walters of AK and Jeffrey's wife Stephanie and daughter Audrey Walters of MD. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Memorial United Methodist Church, 26 N. Locust St., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Visitation will be one hour prior to services (10-11 a.m.). Burial will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Forest Rose Cemetery, Lancaster, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Wesleyan University, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware, OH 43015. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

