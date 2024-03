In Loving Memory of Thelma Allen



A Quiet Prayer for Mother



An enduring Nature,



A heart of Gold,



The very best Mother,



This world could hold.







Never selfish,



Always kind,



These are the memories,



You left behind.







A silent thought,



A quiet prayer,



For a special Mother,



In God's care.



Love,



Garry, Sharon and Family



