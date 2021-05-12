ALLEN, Shirley A.
Age 82, of Moraine, passed away May 8, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimers. She was preceded in death by her
beloved husband of 63 years, Donald L. Allen. Shirley was
also preceded in death by her siblings, Beverly Larson, Sharon Smith, Fred Mumpower, James "Butch" Mumpower, and
Vincent "Dick" Mumpower. She is survived by her children, Michael (Mary) Allen, Laura (Robert) McElhaney, James Allen; grandchildren, Christopher Allen, Lindsey Duggins, Jessica O'Dell, Joshua O'Dell, Jacob
O'Dell, Brad McElhaney, Jenna Huston, Dillon Allen, John
Allen; great-grandchildren, Julian, Logan, Delvern Jr, Isaac, Karter and Kyra. Shirley is also survived by her sister, Elaine Saxton, sister-in-law Betty Mumpower; her dedicated
caregivers, Julie Long, Jane Shanks, Joshua O'Dell, and Chrissy and Charlie Markel along with many nieces and nephews.
Shirley retired from Dayton Mental Health Center after many years of service. She was a member of the "Secret Pals".
Shirley was the beloved Matriarch of her family. She
will always be remembered as a very loving, kind hearted
gentle soul.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:30 am at Newcomer Kettering
Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimers Assoc. or the American Cancer Society in her memory.
Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.
