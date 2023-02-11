ALLEN, Ophelia ROBINSON

ROBINSON-ALLEN,



Ophelia L.



Ophelia L. Robinson-Allen, age 77, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. She was born in Jackson, TN, on June 20, 1945. Ophelia graduated from West H.S. in Jackson, TN. She retired from Good



Samaritan Hospital after 30 years of service. After her retirement, she spent 10 years with Comfort Keepers as a home care provider. She was a longtime member of the Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church of Dayton, OH. She was preceded in death by her mother, Naomi Weddle; son, Tracy Robinson; and grandson, Jason Robinson. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 12-1pm at Harvest Grove Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Rd., Dayton, OH 45417. The service will follow at 1pm. Ophelia will be laid to rest at West Memory Gardens.

