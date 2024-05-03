Allen, Opal Irene



Opal Irene Allen, age 82 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at Bethany Village. She was born April 6, 1942 in Jackson, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Granville and Thelma Sewell. Opal enjoyed going to the casino, singing karaoke, listening to music - specifically Elvis and Ronnie Milsap, interior decorating her families homes, thrifting, and going on vacations with her sisters. She also loved her dogs and cats. Opal always made sure everyone had a full belly and the food was plentiful. She will be remembered for her selfless nature and always putting others before herself. Most importantly, Opal loved spending time with her family. Opal is survived by her children, Barb Stanley, Rex (Sue) Jones, Michael Jones, Christopher (Leslie) Jones; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Nita Tignor, Linda Weaver, and Beverly "Gail" Whitt; as well as many loving relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her granddaughters, Lindsay Stanley and Jodi Jones; sister, Mary Duff; special brothers-in-law, Kenneth Whitt and Ed Weaver; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2024 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Please consider a memorial contribution to Bethany Village (6430 Inner Mission Way Dayton, OH 45459) in Opal's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



