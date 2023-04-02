Allen, Janet

Allen (Fiste), Janet Louise



Janet Allen (Fiste), age 85 of butler township passed away Thursday, March 30th surrounded by her family. Janet was was deeply loved by all those who had the pleasure to know her. The rock of her family, Janet was an extraordinary woman, second to none.



Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Elige Allen, her siblings, her parents and countless family members. Janet is survived by her children: Carla Day, Mark (Angie) Allen, Kathleen (John) Pepiot. Her grandchildren: Caylin (Danny) Holmes, Kristen (Scott) Morris, Thomas Allen and Jacob Allen. Her great grandchildren: Aubrey Nyberg, Landon Nyberg, Payton Morris, Carter Morris, Everleigh Holmes and Brooke Morris.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday April 8th from 2pm-5pm at the Firefighters Activity Center located at 3616 Needmore rd, Dayton 45424. Please join us in celebrating this phenomenal woman that we all loved and cherished so much.

