Allen, Dorothy Francis

100 of Yellow Springs, passed away on June 3, 2024. Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service which will be at 11:00 am at Central Chaple AME Church 411 South High Street, Yellow Springs, OH. Interment will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home Springfield Chapel. www.Thechapelofpeace.com

