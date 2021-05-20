ALLEN, Donnie

springfield-news-sun logo
ALLEN, Jr., Donnie G.

Age 55, of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donnie and Mary Allen. He served as an Elder at The Ridge Church in Brookville. He loved his family and his grandkids were his life. Donnie is survived by his wife of 15 years, Amanda; children, Brent Allen, Kasey Allen and Steven (Brooke) Gross; grandchildren, Olivia, Cooper and Diesel; sisters, April and Donna Allen and numerous other relatives and many special friends. Funeral services will be held 9:30 am on Sat., May 22, at The Ridge Church, 7555 Brookville-Phillipsburg Rd., Brookville, with Pastor Rollie Rench and Pastor Pat Finley officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 4-8 pm on Friday. If desired, the family suggests donations to The Ridge. Arrangements are in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. Masks are required for all guests attending.

www.gilbert-fellers.com. Masks are required for all guests

attending.

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

