X

Allen, David

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Allen, David Raymond

David Raymond Allen, 68, of Springfield, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord on Friday, June 9, 2023. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, June 15th at 11:00 a.m. in Fellowship Church, 2301 Valley Loop Rd., Springfield. The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 am prior to the service. www.littletonandrue.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Clark, Thelma
2
Gibson, Joseph
3
Convey, Frank
4
O'Dell, Kenny
5
Winslow, M.D. Robert
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top