West, Alison



Alison West, 64, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on March 17, 2026, leaving behind a family who loved her deeply and a lifetime of memories that will never fade. She was a devoted mom, a hard worker, and someone who spent her life taking care of others - always putting everyone else first without ever asking for recognition. Alison began working at Scarff's Nursery at just 17 years old and remained there for 42 years, a reflection of her loyalty, dedication, and incredible work ethic. Even after retiring, she couldn't slow down for long and soon went to work for another family business, simply because helping others and staying busy was part of who she was. The people she worked with meant so much to her, and she formed lasting friendships everywhere she went. She found happiness in simple things: time with family, shared laughs, and her favorite Coca-Cola - which, according to her, always tasted better from the bottle. Those little things and everyday moments are now some of the memories her loved ones will cherish most. More than anything, she loved her family. Her kindness, strength, and steady presence shaped the lives of those around her, and her love will continue to live on through them. She is survived by her husband, Chuck; her son, James; her daughter, Morgan; her sister, Lynn (Chuck) Gross; her nieces, Nicole (Jason) Sheese and Michelle (Thomas) Ezerski; along with many cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Charmaine; her sister, Shelley Morgan; and her in-laws, Charles and Evelyn West. She will be remembered not just for what she did, but for how deeply she cared and the love she gave so freely every day. Visitation will be held at Newcomer Beavercreek on Wednesday, March 25, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., where family and friends are invited to come together to remember and celebrate her life. Service will be held on Thursday, March 26, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to The Ohio State University Fund for Breast Cancer Research (Fund No. 302104) or Lung Research (Fund No. 483846). Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



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