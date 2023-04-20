Alfaro, Daniel Colon



Daniel Colon Alfaro passed away on Sunday April 16, 2023. Born on April 20,1981 in Dayton, Ohio, Daniel was a courageous heart, a well-loved and now dearly missed son, grandson, brother, nephew, and uncle. Throughout his life's journey he collected many well-appreciated friends and mentors. Daniel was a proud University of Dayton 2007 graduate and a highly respected BBQ grill master. He was an avid fan of the UD Flyers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds, and OSU Buckeyes.



Most recently the founder/CEO of Pharos LLC and PR Advisor Innergex Renewable Energy, Dan's accomplishments include his role as US Environmental Protection Agency communications adviser (8/2020-2/2021) and his work and achievements with FTI Consulting Inc.; Mercury Public Affairs LLC; Rep. Bob Latta; Gas & Oil Magazine; Pharos Media LLC; OOGEEP; OOGA; Energy in Depth; Friends of Pat Toomey 2010 campaign; RNC Victory as an aide; John McCain 2008 Ohio & DC and Mike Turner for Congress 2006, Ohio.



Daniel was preceded in death by his grandfather Olmedo Alfaro Puig of Panama, grandparents Richard Faraon Glennon and Mary Stoermer Glennon of Dayton, and uncle Peter Glennon of Michigan.



He is survived by his grandmother Marcela Preciado de Alfaro and parents Colon Eloy Alfaro and Margaret Glennon; brothers Eduardo, David (Erika) and Michael Alfaro and nephew Logan Alfaro; aunts, uncles and cousins: Mary, Audrey, Julia, and Maria Bentz; Richard, Patricia Glennon and Maria Stephan, Megan Giles, Richard and Patrick Glennon; John, Jeanne, John P., Christopher, and Danny LeComte; Blanca Alfaro Preciado, Michelle Kenyon and Frank Baldwin; Olmedo Alfaro Preciado and Olmedo Alfaro Vial and Marcela Alfaro de Hincapie.



No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Pelotonia, Daniel's favorite charity, via the memorial page created in his name:



https://www.pelotonia.org/profile/ID851035

