ALEXANDER, Rosemary



Rosemary Alexander, 86, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, in her home.



She was born July 20, 1935, in Columbus, Indiana, the daughter of Guy and Iris Eldridge.



Rosemary was a lifetime member of Union Road Pentecostal Church. Her favorite past time was spending time with her family.



She is survived by her children, Michael (Lori) Alexander and Terry Alexander; 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Alexander; daughter, Debi (Mark) Robinson.



A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg with Pastor Clifford Hurst officiating. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be expressed to the



family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.


