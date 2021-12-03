ALEXANDER,



Raymond M.



Age 68 of Fairfield Township, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021. He was born July 16, 1953, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Robert Lee Alexander and Patricia Ann (nee Koffer) Alexander. Ray was a 1971 graduate of Hamilton Garfield High School where he excelled at football and baseball. He was awarded a football scholarship to the University of Mississippi and played in the college baseball World Series at Ole Miss. He



obtained his degree in Pharmacy and worked in pharmaceutical sales for many years. On July 19, 2000, he married Rebecca Anderson. Ray is survived by his wife Rebecca; two children Rayme (Roy) Miller and Randy (Jessie) Alexander; three step-children Michael (Darlene) Evans, Leanne (Erik) Langevin, and Sean (Kacey) Evans; and fourteen grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a sister Ada in infancy and a brother Dale Alexander. The family will hold a celebration of Ray's life in the Spring. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

