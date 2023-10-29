Alejandrino, Sergio San Jose



ALEJANDRINO, Sergio San Jose, M.D., died Thursday, October 26, 2023.



He was born in Plaridel, Bulacan, Philippines April 21, 1928, to Pilar Germar Cruz San Jose and Primitivo Marcelino Alejandrino. Maternal Grandparents, Petronila Germar Cruz San Jose and Santiago San Jose. Paternal Grandparents, Emma Castro Alejandrino and Gervacio Marcelino Alejandrino.



He received his elementary education in Plaridel, Bulacan. And attended high school at Bulacon High School, Malolos, Bulacan. Graduated Pre-Med from the University Santo Thomas in Manila, Phillipines and received his Doctorate of Medicine from Manila Central University in 1953. Followed by an internship at Manila Central University Hospital. In 1956, he came to the United States for a US internship at Aultman Hospital, Canton, Ohio. In 1957, he became the first medical resident at Good Samaritan Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. He completed his post graduate training in Internal Medicine at Good Samaritan Hospital where he was the first Chief Medical Resident.



In 1960, he returned to the Philippines to open his practice in his homeland. The same year he married Daytonian, Lynn Kelly, on October 1, in Manila Philippines at the Malate Catholic Church. She survives him today after 63 years of marriage. Their first child Rachel was born in the Philippines with serious congenital heart disease and the family retuned to the United States. She was treated here and predeceased him in 2011 at the age of 50. To help his daughter, he finished his Fellowship in Cardiology, the first class of Fellows under Benjamin Schuster, M.D.



In 1965, he opened his private practice and was the first Asian to do so in Montgomery County. He was a physician for the Dayton Public Schools for 5 years. He successfully practiced medicine in Dayton for 40 years. The first 20 years in the Fidelity Medical Building and the second 20 years in the 111 Building, both in downtown Dayton. He was associated with Good Samaritan Hospital, St. Elizabeth Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital, Kettering Memorial Hospital, and Dayton Heart Hospital. He was a member of the Montgomery County Medical Society, the Ohio State Medical Association, the American Heart Association, and the American College of Cardiology.



He is survived by his wife Lynn, loving children and their families: Rebecca Alejandrino; Suzanne and her husband Thomas Homan and their children William and Lindsay; Sergio II and his wife Stephanie and their children Shelby and Seth; Sarah and Travis Mouse and their children Joshua, Abigail, and Grant. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Noel and Remedios Alejandrino of California. Sisters in the Philippines include Emerenciana Alejandrino, Dr. Consuelo Laureles, Luz Abucot, and Celia Buenviaje. He was predeceased by brothers, Romulo Alejandrino, Magno Alejandrino, and sister Lutgarda Galvez, Alicia De Jesus and Fe Alejandrino.



He was a long time, faithful member of the Church of the Incarnation. Also, long-time member of the Dayton Country Club, Dayton Dance Group, and many professional organizations.



He was a brilliant physician, reserved, humble, humorous, and caring who served his patients faithfully. He loved his family, French food, dancing, swimming, horse racing and good friends. We will miss him greatly.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, beginning at 2:00pm. Optional visitation at 1:00pm before mass. The Church of Incarnation, located at 55 Williamsburg Lane, Centerville, Ohio 45459.



Burial immediately following mass, located at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. We invite you to join us for a celebration of his life reception at Dayton Country Club, located at 555 Kramer, Dayton, Ohio 45419. Services provided by Westbrock Funeral Home.



