ALDRICH, SHERYL

ALDRICH (Caudill), Sheryl Ann

Sheryl Ann (Caudill) Aldrich, age 76, of Springfield,

passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2021, at Springfield Mercy Hospital. She was born on March 3, 1945, daughter of the late Lonnie Caudill and Annabelle (Flora) Caudill of Springfield, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Aldrich and son, Kelly Brubaker. She is survived by her children, Shari (Keith) Brimhall and Robert (Karen) Brubaker, both of Snowflake, Arizona; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Rodman of Surprise, Arizona; half-sister, Nancy Jesse of Cleveland, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio 45503. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.




Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com

