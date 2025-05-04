Albright, Loretta

Albright (Mohlman), Loretta E.



Loretta E. (Mohlman) Albright, age 85 of Union, passed away on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton from a 40 day battle with brain cancer. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She had worked as a caring and dedicated Registered Nurse for over 38 years at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Loretta was a longtime member of the Church of the Transfiguration Catholic Church in West Milton where she served as a Eucharistic Minister at Mass and brought communion to the homebound. She also volunteered on the funeral committee. She was an active gardener who enjoyed growing and sharing the fruits of her labor. Loretta was a fierce competitor while playing cards and other games with her children and grandchildren. At the age of 76, she went skydiving with her daughter, Sheryl to celebrate her 50th birthday. She is survived by her husband of 60 years: Delbert Albright, children: Sheryl Brooks, Pamela (Patrick) Bretelson, Douglas (Tanja) Albright, grandchildren: Sean (Kara), Steven and Kami Brooks, Briana and Makenzie Bretelson, Kelsey (Andrew) Schirmer, Lena, Mathias and Elle Albright, great grandchildren: Kace and Kohen Brooks, Charlotte Schirmer, brothers: Henry Mohlman, Frank (Ginny) Mohlman, sister: Marie Eyink, nieces, nephews, relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Marie (Langenkamp) Mohlman, brother-in-law: Elmer Eyink and sisters-in-law: Mary Lou Mohlman and Norma Mohlman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the Church of the Transfiguration Catholic Church (972 S. Miami St., West Milton) with her adopted son, Father Alex Biryomumeishoa as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 9, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.KindredFuneralHome.com.



