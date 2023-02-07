AKERMAN, Arlene Catherine

AKERMAN (Kemery), Arlene Catherine

95, of Kettering Ohio, joined her Heavenly Father on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 6:15 pm in the comfort of her own home. Arlene was born and raised in Canton, Ohio. Her parents were the late Ralph and Cleta (Hensel) Kemery.

First and foremost, Arlene loved God and showed her love for God by teaching, serving, encouraging, giving, and leading just as Jesus did. Her husband, John (Jack) Akerman of 70 years, was her true partner in life. Jack's sudden and unexpected death in 2021 left Arlene devastated. They had a deep and loving relationship and were each other's biggest cheerleaders. Their devotion to one another was seen every time they looked at one another with deep affection and admiration. Now, they are reunited and dancing together once again.

Arlene loved her family unconditionally. Arlene had two children son Ron, who died suddenly and unexpectedly in 2021, and lived with his wife Lora in Oregon, and daughter Sandie and her husband Jim Grindel who live in Centerville, Ohio. There are three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren that held a special place in "Gram's" life. Granddaughter Angi, and husband Tommy Clayton, their children TJ and Carli; Grandson Jon, wife Evelyn, their children Ellis Rose and Ian Rupert; and Grandson Tanner Grindel and wife Kari. Family includes sister-in-law Sally (Akerman) Ladner who lives in Ohio and brother-in-law Harold Ladner who died in 2020 along with niece Gayle Avery, husband Bill, and their children Michael and Allison, husband Richard Wollenhaupt and son Wesley, and Ron's former wife Mary (Means) Akerman. Arlene's former student Doug Fritz is also considered a member of the family.

In 1949, Arlene graduated from Mount Union College and received her Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in English, Speech, and Spanish. She was a high school teacher of English and Speech, directing plays and coaching the school's competitive Speech program known as the National Forensic League (NFL). She began her teaching career in Louisville, OH, where she was for two years before moving with Jack to Middletown, OH, where she taught for 12 years. In 1963, Arlene and Jack moved their family to Kettering, OH, where she taught at Fairmont East High School (FE) from 1963 to 1983. When Fairmont East and West were consolidated, Arlene served as head speech coach at the new Kettering Fairmont where she taught English for three more years before retiring from teaching. While a Speech Coach at FE, she served for 6 years as Chair of the Executive Committee for the Ohio High School Speech League (OHSSL) and 8 years as the Chair of the Western Ohio District. After her 37-year teaching career, she became the OHSSL Executive Director for 16 years.

"The most important thing a student can do is learn how to stand up in front of an audience and communicate." This was the philosophy that Arlene carried with her during her 53-year career as a teacher, coach, director, and Executive Director of the Ohio High School Speech League and, exemplifies her thoughts as to why Performing Arts are so important for students. Here are some words and thoughts from others to explain why Mrs. Akerman (referred to by her students as Mrs. A or Mom A) will be missed so much.

From a group of 13 of her students: "The trunk of a tree is the main support of the plant and its branches as well as a unifying factor. However, very few people stop to realize the importance of a trunk that stabilizes the entire tree through its well-embedded roots. Mother "A", you are like the trunk of a tree for you have brought 13 separate and different individuals together to produce a solid, unified success. You have helped to form the bond which kept us together through both the difficult and the happy times. You have enabled deep friendships to develop and you have given us an experience that will remain with us for the rest of our lives. We can never fully express our gratitude and appreciation to our mother for our deepest feelings are the hardest to express. Yet, we would like you to accept this "Mother's Tree Pin" along with our great love for you as our small way of saying "Thanks." For just as you are like the trunk of the tree, it is through your support and encouragement that you have caused the branches to become fruitful and bloom as we have during our short period of time under your loving care."

The sentiment expressed by these 13 students is not an unusual occurrence even 35 years after retiring from teaching at Fairmont East/Kettering Fairmont as was witnessed in 2021 when Mrs. A's husband and son passed away suddenly and unexpectedly six weeks apart. At the Celebration of Life Service and Luncheon for Mr. A, former students of Mrs. A traveled from Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan and, all over Ohio to express their condolences and love for Mrs. A. Students who were not able to attend in person called, sent cards and flowers. There are not too many teachers who were so loved by their students, because they know how much she loves them, that would maintain strong relationships over these many years. Arlene wasn't focused on "accomplishments" but more important to her was the impact and legacy a person leaves with others.

Another student after seeing an article in the paper about "Do you remember who gave you your first break?" sent this note to Mrs. A, "Couldn't let this one get by without letting you know I'm thinking of YOU. Thanks for my first break-there hasn't been anyone who has had such faith in me since-I'll never forget it." ~ John Leamer, Mrs. A's first-place national winner in dramatic interpretation in 1971.

When being considered for an honor this was written about Mrs. A. "The record of her achievements speaks for themselves, and alone should be sufficient to qualify her for induction. But it is her overriding concern for her students that is her key to induction. It has been my privilege to know Arlene Akerman for over 20 years. I knew her first as a student in her debate class and as a member of the senior class play, The Robe, at Fairmont East in 1969. Today, as a debate coach at Fairmont, I know her as a valued colleague. Seeing the work she does from both sides gives me a greater appreciation for her accomplishments in the National Forensic League. But it is not the technical skills of forensics that I wish to address. It is the skills of life that one learns from Mrs. A. It is the understanding of concepts such as commitment, dedication, desire, determination, and of course finesse, that makes her special. What one learns is to sacrifice for the good of oneself, and to sacrifice oneself for the good of others. What she really taught you was simple. She taught you who you were and who you could be. This is what separates a person who inspires others to learn and achieve from one who just teaches. I do not believe Mrs. A has sought honors such as these. What she has sought is the best for her students. This is what she has followed, and as such, honors such as these rightly follow her." ~ Ross Taylor

These are just three examples of what Mrs. A's students thought and felt about her. There are hundreds of letters and documents like this that her family has in a file. Many of those letters share how the person would not have accomplished what they have in their life had it not been for Mrs. A helping her students see what they were capable of. There are writers, actors, news professionals, lawyers, congressmen and women, professional speakers and the list goes on and on.

While hearing from students says a great deal about the kind of teacher, coach, and director Mrs.Awas, hearing what her colleagues and administrators said is also telling. Here is what a colleague had to say when presenting a Distinguished Service Award to Mrs. A in 1981. "Since I became a counselor, I've turned into a poster fanatic. Posters are all over my office. One poster that I'm particularly fond of is a

picture of a clown with the statement 'Share with me your sorrow, and I'll share with you my joy.' This past week has held a great deal of meaning for me, and tonight I'd like to share with you my joy. When I received a phone call asking me to make this presentation, I was thrilled. It was like all of the holidays rolled into one. I was thrilled not because I was making this presentation but because the recipient of this award is a very special person to me. For the past 20 years, we have shared sorrow, joy, and a great many frustrations. But after each of these sharings, I felt good because I knew she cared. And that's the type of person she is-a caring person. She cares about communication and she has shown this through her dedication to excellence in the classroom, speech, forensics, the theater, and community activities. And we know she cares because we're aware of all the time she has given to organizations such as SCAO, the Ohio High School Speech League, and the National Forensic League. She cares about students. Anyone of her students now spread throughout the country will tell you of her devotion and tremendous enthusiasm. They'll tell you that she was a fantastic motivator and an excellent model. And, they'll tell you of the very special relationship they shared with her. And countless new teachers and coaches know of her caring. She was never too busy to give her time and her talents to help them through their rough spots. Throughout my career in speech, I have made many friends all of who are dedicated to their profession. But I can honestly say that no one deserves this award this evening more than the lady of whom I speak. She holds a very special place in my heart. And tonight as I present the Distinguished Service Award I would like to express my personal feeling of appreciation, admiration, respect, and love-to the lady I affectionately call 'Mother A'-Arlene Akerman." ~ George Bang Sylvania Southview HS

And this is what Harold Hall, Principal of Kettering Fairmont High School had to say when nominating Mrs. Akerman for the Chester A. Roush Educational Hall of Fame in 1990: "It is an honor for me to nominate Mrs. Arlene Akerman. Mrs. Akerman, teacher and coach for the Kettering City Schools for over 20 years, was affectionately known by her "children" as Mrs. A. As a coach of forensics, she had the opportunity to touch the lives of more than 2,500 students. From the time school started in the fall until the conclusion of the National Forensic League tournament the following summer, Mrs. A lived and died with her students competing for local, state, and national honors. Through her perseverance and dedication, she managed to guide, push and teach students to the extent that every summer she would escort several of her students to the National Competition.

Arlene Akerman was a strict disciplinarian with a code of ethics and etiquette that made you proud to have her on your staff. She would do battle for any student who possessed promise and had moral fiber. She was highly respected by both her students and her peers, as evident by those who came to visit with Mrs. A. Mrs. Akerman was aware from the beginning that to succeed and provide the kind of program Kettering deserved, required the help of many people. She immediately won the support and admiration of the administrators. Her next level of commitment was to the parents. While a coach at Fairmont East High School, she founded the Kettering Speech Parents Association. This Association of parents is solidly constructed with officers, a constitution, and a commitment to the speech program. Without this association, it would be impossible to sponsor the annual Fairmont Speech Invitational each January. All the parents are involved in this enormous project which utilizes the facilities of three Kettering schools. Not only do the parents participate, but Arlene also makes them feel most important in this and other projects. Toward the end of the school year, a parent appreciation night was provided by Mrs. A and the members of her classes. Needless to say, parents are called upon many times during the year to help with overnight trips to speech contests, driving, providing meals, and assisting with a thousand details that can spell some relief for the coach so she may utilize her time in preparation for the speech contests. With Arlene's leadership, our parents support group became one of the three vital booster groups that help to make Kettering High Schools outstanding. Arlene is a communicator, a facilitator, and a teacher. She excelled in all three areas.

During the past twenty-some years, Mrs. A, and her students, provided well over 100 programs to speech groups in our communities. As a director of drama productions, she consistently shared the talents of her students with special presentations in and around Kettering. She is a master at utilizing local newspapers, radio, and television stations in promoting speech activities. She demands such a degree of excellence that her peer professionals are anxious to observe and critique her work. Her reputation for providing first-class programs is widely known throughout the state and nation. Arlene is a community person and has lived in Kettering for 27 years, raised two children here, and is known as the typical suburban parent, living in and supporting her community.

I was in education for 34 years, and Arlene Akerman is one of the finest ladies, teachers, and coaches that I had the privilege to work with. She was a master teacher by all standards. She is a caring, personable, and loving individual. I'm sure there are other teachers who can match her success and accomplishments, but no one can surpass her. It is indeed a pleasure and privilege for me to recommend Arlene Akerman." ~ Harold Hall, Principal Kettering Fairmont HS

As can be seen, by what has been shared by students, colleagues, and administrators, Arlene Akerman was deserving of being a member of the inagural group inducted into the Fairmont High School Performing Arts Hall of Fame. Mrs.Awas inducted in 2021.

In addition to being the Speech and Debate coach at the schools where Arlene taught, she also directed the theatre plays. She directed one to three plays a year depending on the school schedule. If Mrs. A had not become a teacher and shared her love of acting and performing with her students over the years, she would have pursued a stage-acting career. She believed teaching allowed her to share her passion for theatre with the students so they would learn to appreciate it as well and develop life skills in the process.

A few of her awards and recognitions include: 1969 & 1981 named Outstanding Speech Teacher in Ohio; 1985 earned her 4th diamond which is the highest level of accomplishment within the National Forensic League (NFL)-tenth coach to do so; 1987 elected into the NFL Hall of Fame; 1990 inducted into the Chester A. Roush Educational Hall of Fame; 1998 received Distinguished Service to Speech Communication Award; 2002 State Tournament dedicated to her in honor of her service and the top award for Dramatic interpretation was added in her name to honor her legacy.

Arlene was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society of outstanding women educators, for 60 years. She was initiated into the Chi Chapter in 1962 and then transferred to the Beta Psi chapter in 1964 where she served as its president 1972-1974 and 1984-1988. She served as the Alpha Delta State Parliamentarian from 1992-2007. In 1999, she was given the Alpha Delta State Appreciation Award for her work with Delta Kappa Gamma.

In 1963, after moving to Kettering, Arlene and her husband Jack joined Christ United Methodist church. During her 60 years at the church, she has served on many committees including Church Council and Staff Parish. She served as President of United Methodist Women and participated in the yearly bazaar. In 2005, she founded the Prayer Shawl Ministry and served alongside Doris Kennicott. In the 18 years of the ministry, ladies knitted prayer shawls and lap robes that have found their way around the globe. To date, the ministry has shared the comfort and love of God through a prayer shawl or lap robe with 3,875 people. Arlene was always devoted to her faith and loving God with all her heart.

In 1989, Arlene, with Dor-Wood Optimist Club sponsorship helped to charter the Kettering Noon Optimist Club and served as their Charter President for one year. Optimist International's focus is on serving youth in the community. In 2006, she was named Optimist of the Year. She was the District Parliamentarian and Co-chaired the District Oratorical Contest in 2019. One of her passions for the youth in the community was collecting Mac and Cheese for the backpack program.

Arlene joined the Dayton Woman's Club in 1990 and was honored as a 50-year member in 2014. As a member of the Board of Directors, she served as Secretary under three presidents from 1998 through 2002. In 2004 she served as 2nd Vice President. From 2011 to 2013 Arlene served on the Board as Corresponding Secretary and Parliamentarian. In 2014, Arlene was elected as President of the Dayton Woman's Club, then in 2015 due to a death on the Board, she accepted an additional year as President finishing her service on the Board in 2016 as Immediate Past President.

Because of Arlene and Jack's involvement in various activities within the community of Kettering for 60 years, in 2016, they served as Grand Marshals for the Kettering Holiday at Home. They were honored and privileged to represent the city they loved.

When Arlene wasn't involved in her church, Kettering Noon Optimist, Dayton Woman's Club, and other community activities, she enjoyed acting in community theatre, dancing with Jack, knitting, reading, cross stitching, playing bridge, traveling, and watching pro golf, football, and college basketball with Jack.

