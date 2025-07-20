Ake-Duvall, Cassandra Mary



Cassandra Mary Ake-Duvall, 36, passed away on July 2, 2025 at home in Annapolis, Maryland. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 23, 1988, to Laura and DuWain Ake, and from the beginning, her giggle heralded the light and joy she would bring to all who knew her.



After graduating from Beavercreek High School, Cassandra earned her Bachelor's degree in International Relations with minors in Arabic and Spanish from American University. She continued her education at Georgetown University, earning a Master's degree in International Development Policy, preparing herself to make the meaningful impact she so deeply desired. She spent her final years as a MEL Technical Advisor for The Palladium Group in Washington, DC, where she helped evaluate and improve USAID projects across the globe.



On May 18, 2024, Cassandra married the love of her life, Courtney Duvall in Edgewater, Maryland.



Cassandra is survived by her wife, Courtney Duvall; parents, Laura (Whelan) Ake and DuWain Ake; sister, Rachel Ake; mother-in-law, Aundra Brown; grandfather, James Whelan; and a plethora of cousins, aunts, and uncles.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Trevor Project or World Central Kitchen in her honor.



