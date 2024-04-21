Ahalt, Kathleen

Ahalt (McCarthy), Kathleen Marie "Kay"



Kathleen Marie "Kay" Ahalt (McCarthy) passed away at Hospice of Dayton on April 17, 2024. Kay was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 29, 1944. Kay was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Michael Ahalt; sisters, Maureen McCarthy and Terri McCarthy; brothers, Lawrence McCarthy and Justin McCarthy; several nieces and nephews and their families. Kay was always interested in science and donated her body to the Wright State University Medical School. A memorial Celebration of Life in her honor will be held at a later date.



