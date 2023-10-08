Aguayo, Michael

In Loving Memory



Michael Arden Aguayo



4/5/60 - 7/15/2016



Blessings on thee little man. Your death was more than one heart can stand. You are in my thoughts day and night and my arms long to hold you tight. To place a kiss upon your face, to hold your hands and dance once more. My only child, how I miss the laughs we shared, our special jokes no one knew except us two. The years you have been gone have taken the joy from my life. Missing you as much or maybe more than the day God took you away.



Loving you and missing you,



Your mother Edith Fuson



