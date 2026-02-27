Agnes Kuzma

KUZMA, Agnes Linda



KUZMA, Agnes Linda, age 89, of Trenton, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at her residence. She was a member of the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Trenton, Ohio. Among survivors, is one daughter, Jane Edwards. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton, Ohio 45067, with Father Ben Mersch as celebrant. Interment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044.



