Agnes Hocker

Hocker, Agnes "Aggie"



Agnes "Aggie"(Studer) Hocker, Centerville, Ohio passed away on December 31, 2025 at the age of 91 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her beloved family. Born on September 15,1934 to Thomas & Laura Studer in Lykens, Ohio, she was the sixth of nine children & grew up on a farm. Growing up on a farm instilled a good, hard working work ethic in her, which she carried throughout her life. After graduating from Attica High School in 1952 she worked at the Shelby Depot. She met Donald Hocker at a square dance in Attica, Ohio & they were married on July 3, 1954 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Attica, Ohio. They both worked at the Shelby Depot until it closed. Don found a job in Dayton. It was then that Aggie became a stay at home mom. They were blessed to spend 63 years together before he passed away in January of 2018. She was a long time member of The Church of the Incarnation Catholic Church & worked as a secretary for the religious education program for many years. Aggie loved to work in her vegetable & flower gardens. She would can or freeze the yields from her garden. She was known for her famous fudge & apple pie among her family & relatives. She was a very devoted Catholic & instilled those values in her children & grandchildren. She had numerous religious memorabilia spread throughout her home. Aggie & Don loved going to their grandchildren's sporting events & family gatherings. She will be deeply missed by her five surviving children, Deborah(Mark) Fish, David Hoker, Darlene (Chris) Anthony, Dee Shannon & Daniel Hocker. Aggie & Don were so proud of their 14 grandchildren, Katie (Scott) Lee; Kristen (Travis) Meeks; Kurt Edwards, Sara (Matt) Scholp, John (Kelsey) Hoker, Matt (Madeline) Hoker, Mark Hoker, Cami (Brendon) Akey, Cory (Morgan) Anthony, Cassie Anthony, Dakota (Ashley) Shannon, Derrek (Jen) Shannon, Denny Hocker & Destiny Aguilar. Aggie was especially proud of her 19 great grandchildren, Hunter, Max & Ava Lee; Colton Meeks; Landon Edwards; Jacob, Olivia & Julia Hoker; Adyson & Matthew Hoker; Audrey& Ellie Hoker; Jude & Clare Akey; Louise Anthony; Owen, Zoe, Sawyer Shannon; & Coraline & Korbyn Shannon. Also surviving are Aggie's three brothers, Don (Sandi) Studer, Jerry (Donna) Studer and Glenn (Deb) Studer & many nieces & nephews to cherish her memory. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Preceding her in death are her husband, Don & siblings Pauline (Nick) Ziegler, Joan (Raymond) Miller, Richard (Dorothy) Studer, Alice (Arthur) Weisenauer and Freda (Linus) Bishop, daughter in law, Dawn Hoker & great granddaughter, Taylor Meeks. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 9th at 11:00 am at Church of the Incarnation in Centerville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, Visitation will be Thursday, January 8th from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek, (3970 Dayton-Xenia Road). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the charity of their choice.



