Agler, Theodore C "Ted"



Theodore C "Ted" Agler, age 74, of Centerville, OH passed away Monday, April 29, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, OH. He was born January 12, 1950 in Dayton to the late Lowell C and Lelah M. (Haller) Agler. Ted was a 1969 graduate of National Trail High School; was a U.S Air Force and U.S. Navy Veteran; and retired as an Aircraft Mechanic. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Theodore "Theo" (Anne) Agler II of Powell, OH; daughter Victoria "Tori" Davis of Fairborn, OH; son Kevin (Sara) Agler of El Paso, IL; grandchildren Teah (Corey) Rutter of Fairborn, OH, Sebrina (Riley) Johnson of West Carrollton, OH and Brian (Kaylea) Agler of Lexington, KY; great grandchildren Riley Johnson and Maverick Johnson; and sisters Judy (Earl) Smith of Eaton, OH and Barbara Agler of St. Louis, MO. Private services at the convenience of the family. Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Road, Centerville, OH 45459. Online condolence and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



