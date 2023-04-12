Agee, Martha Mary



AGEE, Martha Mary (Wolski), age 75, of Tipp City, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at Kettering Health Dayton. Martha was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church and also a member of Touching Little Lives. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Johnnie C.; parents, Henry & Virginia Walski; and brother, Danny Wolski. Martha is survived by her sister, E. Janee Walski of Huber Heights; brother, Joseph Wolski & wife, Sherry of Riverside; sister-in-law, Melissa Wolski of New Carlisle; nieces, Priscilla (Larry) Lawson, Samantha (Jacob) Lawson; nephews, Luke & Henry Wolski, Robert Lawson, Mikey Hall; best friends, Pat & Walt Floyd; and a host of friends, family & neighbors. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, April 14, 2023 at Our Lady of the Rosary, 22 Notre Dame Avenue with Father Andrew Smith celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Martha's memory.

