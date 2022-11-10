springfield-news-sun logo
ADKINS, Teresa

ADKINS, Teresa Lynn

Age 61, of Moraine, Ohio, passed away on November 6, 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 15, 1960, to the late Charlie and Nadine Kirby. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband Vernon Adkins; and son David Kelly Carpenter. Teresa is survived by her husband Greg Kelly; daughters Casey Carpenter, Melissa (Stephen) Alexander, and Amie (Andy) Payne; grandchildren Ciera Donthnier, Max Boston, Jack and Wade Alexander; brothers Stephen (Debi) Kirby, Dean Kirby, and David Kirby; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family. Teresa's creative side helped her become a sought after resource for silk floral arrangements. Teresa will be remembered for providing that special touch to many families' important moments. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Care entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel.

