Adkins, Teddy Willard



Teddy Willard Adkins age 91 of Hamilton, OH passed away Friday April 12, 2024 and went home to be with the Lord. He was born November 20, 1932 in London, KY to the late George and Elizabeth (Faris) Adkins. On June 16, 1956 in Liberty, IN he married the love of his life Annette Clouse. Willard loved his family, gardening, and Beagling. He and his wife Annette raised a garden for 60 years. They loved their Beagle dog community and enjoyed going to field trials with their three grandsons. Willard loved attending his grandchildren's and great grandchildren's sporting events. He and Annette attended West Side Christian Church for 53 years and Center Pointe Christian Church since 2016. He loved the Lord and raised his family to love the Lord. Willard is survived by his wife of 67 years Annette Adkins; three children Rosanne (Randy) Stephens, Teddy (Janie) Adkins, Theresa (Michael) Clayton; seven grandchildren Jennifer (Spencer) Fuchs, Ashley (David) Stone, Elizabeth (John) Gadsby, Adam (Desirae) Clayton, Allison (Gray) Kawamba, Aaron (Courtnie) Adkins, Tyler (Marissa) Clayton; fifteen great grandchildren CJ, Easton, Carter, Ava, Annie, Charley, Caleb, Micah, Oliver, Willow, Wynn, Walker, Beckett, Lincoln, Amari and was also survived by many other family and friends. Willard was preceded in death by three sisters Linnie (Raymond) Wilson, Elva (Hubert) Hubbard, Esta (Charlie) Cox; two brothers Kenneth (Edna) Adkins, Verald (Georgia) Adkins. Visitation at Center Pointe Christian Church 5962 Hamilton-Mason Rd Liberty Township, Ohio 45011 Wednesday April 17, 2024 from 11:00am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00pm with Pastor Shawn Spradling officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



