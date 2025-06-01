Adkins, Russell

Russell Eugene "Gene" Adkins, age 88, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 23, 2025. Gene was born in Norwood, Ohio. A visitation for Gene will be held Monday, June 2, 2025 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 4701 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429. A funeral service will follow immediately beginning at12:00 PM. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E Lytle 5 Points Rd, Centerville, OH 45458. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com

