Adkins, Rosemarie



age 82 of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, Nov 28, 2024. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, Dec 2, at 11:00am at St. Charles Borromeo in Kettering. Visitors welcome at 10:15am. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. For those unable to attend mass in person, please join virtually at www.stcharles-kettering.org. For full obituary and expressions of condolences, visit www.routsong.com.



