Adkins, Rodger Orvil



Rodger Orvil Adkins passed away on March 11, 2025 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born April 20, 1942 at home in Langlade County, Wisconsin, the son of Ira and Verna (DeHart) Adkins.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Pearl, Cletta, Gertrude, Minnie Jane, and Judith and by his brothers Dearl, Elmer, Richard and Emil.



He is survived by his wife of his wife of 61 years, Rita Gayle (Crider) Adkins; two daughters Kristina Lynn (Israel)Maldonado and Sheila Gayle(William Scott) Roberts; his sisters Helen and Eleanor; his brother, James; his grandchildren Justin Roberts, Tyler Roberts, Jayce Maldonado; and his great grandchildren Jack Roberts and Charlotte Roberts.



