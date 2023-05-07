Adkins, Monya

Adkins (Stotz), Monya Lee



Monya Lee Stotz Adkins passed away on April 25, 2023 at the age of 86 in Vero Beach, Florida. Born on Sept 18, 1936 in Williamsport PA, the first child of Carl and Grace Ake Stotz.



Her father was the founder of Little League Baseball. She was only two when Carl began building Little League Baseball. Her childhood was filled with fond memories spent at the baseball field, watching her dad coach while her mother kept the team scorebook. The league eventually grew into the largest youth sports organization in the world.



Monya Lee went to nursing school in Williamsport. She left Williamsport as a registered nurse and worked in emergency rooms in both New York City and Miami. She then took her passion for helping people to the military, joining the United States Air Force, serving overseas, and training to be a flight nurse. Monya Lee served proudly and honorably during Vietnam. She married Joel Adkins in Minot, ND, and then left the Air Force to start a family. They raised two children together, Rachelle Lynn and Ryan Stotz Adkins. Living in Minot, ND; Santa Maria, CA; and Beavercreek, OH.



Monya Lee loved to travel and did so extensively throughout her life, as it was truly her passion. A visit to her home in Vero Beach, FL surrounded you with keepsakes collected from six continents.



She had many wonderful years in Vero Beach spending time with family, movie nights, and her favorite Chinese takeout. She was an avid reader and loved the view of the lake from her home it seemed to be her place of peace.



When asked recently what wisdom she would like to leave behind, she thought for several seconds and counseled with authority "Live a life of integrity". Those words were inspired by her deep admiration for her father, who not only left behind the legacy of Little League Baseball but who frequently became a moral compass to those he met.



Monya Lee will be greatly missed by her family and all that knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Rachelle Adkins Haro (Patrick) of Vero Beach, FL; son, Ryan Stotz Adkins (Cheryl) of Bluffton, SC; grandchildren Shane Adkins, Casey Haro Gaskell (Dustin), Kyle Adkins, Kaitlyn Adkins, and Matthew Haro; her sister, Karen Stotz Myers (Jim) of Williamsport, PA; and In the final year of her life, she had the joy of meeting her only great grandchild, Archie Gaskell.



Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

