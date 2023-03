ADKINS-LLOYD, QIANA B.



ADKINS-LLOYD, Qiana B., age 43, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 pm Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Huber Heights Community Center, 4301 Powell Rd., Dayton, OH. Services entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home.