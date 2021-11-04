ADKINS, Amanda B.



89 of Dayton, passed away October 28, 2021. She was born on August 14, 1932, in



Rochelle, GA, to the late Lucuis and Jimmie Baker. She was a faithful member of Jehovah's



Witnesses for several decades.



Amanda was preceded in death by her parents, Lucius and Jimmie Baker; four brothers, Lucius Jr., Arthur, Ronald and Donald Baker; two sisters, Nellie Wilkinson-Moorman, and Dorothy Baker. Children,



Kevin Adkins, Karen McClodden, and Robert Adkins. Granddaughter, Karease McClodden.



Amanda is survived by her husband, John Adkins; daughter, Debra Adkins; sister, Mildred Sherron; granddaughters,



Latasha Adkins, Karmen McClodden, and Reva Adkins; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. A Live Streamed Memorial Service will be held 1pm, Saturday, November 6, 2021: meeting ID: 834 4272 2007 passcode: 191429, Miami View Congregation. Online



memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com