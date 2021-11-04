springfield-news-sun logo
ADKINS, Amanda B.

89 of Dayton, passed away October 28, 2021. She was born on August 14, 1932, in

Rochelle, GA, to the late Lucuis and Jimmie Baker. She was a faithful member of Jehovah's

Witnesses for several decades.

Amanda was preceded in death by her parents, Lucius and Jimmie Baker; four brothers, Lucius Jr., Arthur, Ronald and Donald Baker; two sisters, Nellie Wilkinson-Moorman, and Dorothy Baker. Children,

Kevin Adkins, Karen McClodden, and Robert Adkins. Granddaughter, Karease McClodden.

Amanda is survived by her husband, John Adkins; daughter, Debra Adkins; sister, Mildred Sherron; granddaughters,

Latasha Adkins, Karmen McClodden, and Reva Adkins; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. A Live Streamed Memorial Service will be held 1pm, Saturday, November 6, 2021: meeting ID: 834 4272 2007 passcode: 191429, Miami View Congregation. Online

memories and condolences may be left for the family at


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


