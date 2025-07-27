Addison, Stuart Metcalf



59, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on July 5, 2025. Known for his infectious humor and love of music, Stuart brought joy to all who knew him. He spent many happy years in Sarasota, Florida, and later returned to Cincinnati to be closer to family. He is survived by his parents, Sharry and Harry Addison; sister Traci Camacho (Ty); and nieces Caroline and Camryn Camacho. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and other beloved family members. A celebration of life will be held on August 1, 2025, at Crossroads Church in Oakley (3500 Madison Rd), with visitation from 2:303:30 PM and service from 3:304:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Cincinnati or the American Diabetes Association.



