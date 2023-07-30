Addison, Sarah Morgan

Morgan Addison (Erkard), Sarah Priscilla



Sarah P. Morgan Addison, age 91, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was born August 13, 1931, in Montgomery, Alabama to the late James P. Erkard, Sr. and Mattie (Phelan) Erkard Lee. She was lovingly raised by her father & mom, Pearl (Johnson) Erkard. She was a civilian federal employee for almost 34 years, retiring from WPAFB. In 2005, she was a founding member & usher of Believers Christian Fellowship Church in Dayton under the pastorage of Rev. Dr. William E. Harris, Jr.



On July 19, 2023, Sarah transitioned from this life to be in the presence of the Lord. She was at home with her family and caregiver Rosanna Prouty. She was preceded in death by husbands, Willie Morgan (1972) and Fred Addison of 26 years; her parents; sister, Dorothe Shafeek; brother, James; stepdaughters Phyllis Devaughn and Wendy Jarvis-Kennedy; and several extended family members and close friends. Sarah leaves to celebrate her legacy her daughter Sandra Morgan (Charles) Caesar; son Norvain (Yvonne) Morgan and daughter Sheila Morgan Hill whom she shared with her friend and their mother, Gloria Dove; sister Mattie Pearl Lightfoot; step-children Michael (Cassandra) Morgan, Wayne (Jimmie) Addison, Valerie (David M.) Williams, Iris (Lawrence) Grier, Yolanda (Paul) Salaam-Addison, and Tara Addison; grandchildren, Omavi & Ammad Caesar, Shaunte Matthews-Jones, Sandria Johnson, Norvain Morgan, Jr., & Jessica Addessi; devoted nephews & nieces, William Rucker, Kevin (Ashley) Rucker, Rahneia Shafeek, Timika Shafeek (Arthur) Horton, & Janice (Stephen) Haley; several close friends; and through blended families, a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great (1, 2, 3x) grandchildren; cousins, and her church family. Sarah will be missed for her compassionate, sassy, loving, & giving spirit.



Celebration of Life Services will be held at 5pm August 4th at Believers Christian Fellowship Church, 3010 McCall Street.



