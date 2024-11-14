Adams, Judi

Adams (Royston), Judi L.



born on April 20, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, transitioned peacefully from this world on October 30, 2024, in her beloved hometown of Dayton. Judi was an alumni of Colonel White High School, class of 1967. Judi was the cherished daughter of William and Dorothy Royston, Her legacy is carried forward by her loving daughter, Nico Adams, who was the pride of her life. Judi's devotion to her family was evident in every aspect of her life, and her nurturing nature made her a remarkable mother. Judi is now reunited with her husband, Marvin Soliday, and her dear parents, William and Dorothy Royston, who predeceased her. Judi will be deeply missed by her family and friends, whose lives she enriched with her generosity of spirit and unwavering support. She leaves a legacy of love and kindness that will continue to resonate within the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to have shared in her life. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November, 16th 2024 from 1-2pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 2pm. In honor of Judi, please wear bright colors. To send the family a special message, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



