Ada Candor

Candor, Ada Dudley



91, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away at Bethany Village in Centerville on Monday, December 29, 2025. She was born on February 17, 1934 in Falls Church, Virginia, the second of two children born to William and Mary Elkins Dudley. Ada was a 1952 graduate of Poolesville High School in Maryland. After graduation, she became school secretary in Poolesville. On June 11, 1955, she married James T. Candor (Jim). They initially moved to Dayton, Ohio, then Chicago and finally back to Centerville and Washington Township in 1960 where they lived the rest of their lives. Ada was dedicated to her family and was a wonderful wife and mother. Ada enjoyed music, gardening, reading and helping others. Ada volunteered for more than 30 years at Bethany Village in Centerville. Ada was a 65-year member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton. Preceding Ada in death were her husband Jim in 1995, her parents and her brother Ernest Dudley. She is survived by her sons Jim (Lee Ann) of State College, Pennsylvania and Robert (Stephanie) of Granville, Ohio, and her daughter Mary Haley (John) of Centerville. She also is survived by a grandson, Ross Candor (Julia), of Chicago and a granddaughter, Kathleen Candor (Edward Fallow) of Philadelphia. The family will have a private Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ada's memory to Bethany Village, 6443 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45459. Ada's family would like to express a special thank you to all of the caring folks at Bethany Village. Online condolences may be entered at: www.routsong.com.



