Abney, Timothy L.



Timothy Lee "Tim" Abney, age 57 of New Castle, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN., surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 19, 1966, in Dayton, Ohio. Tim loved riding his motorcycle, he enjoyed fishing, music, and especially spending time with family and friends. Preceded in death by his father Miller J. Abney on June 6, 1988. He is survived by his loving mother Gearline (Thompson) Abney, his children Joshua Abney & Jessica (Abney) Napier, his sister Martha Schaeffer and husband Roger, 2 brothers Richard Abney and wife Rebecca "Becky", and Mark Abney and wife Tera, 6 grandchildren, Robert, Stephen, Skylar, Jessie, Mary and Noah, as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to the service) on Wednesday at the funeral home.



