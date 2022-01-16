ABNER, Sally

ABNER (Neace), Sally



Age 77, a resident of Miamisburg, Ohio, born in



Chavies, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on January 11, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, John Henry Abner.



Other family members preceded in death include: Her father Abner Neace, mother Marie Little Potter, brothers: Haskel Little, Leonard Mcintosh, Dennis Neace, Bill Neace, Bobby Potter, and her sister Anna Faye Sizemore. Survived by Don (Teresa) Neace, Shirley Potter and Carolyn Potter.



She leaves to cherish in her memory her children Johnny (Tammy) Abner, two daughters, Charlene (Slamet) Susanto and Carrie Steele, 10 grandchildren: Jennicca Perrucci, Jevin Guzman-Abner, Joshua (Stephanie) Abner, Jeremy (Olivia) Abner, Zachary Abner, Jacob Asher, Paige (Mark) Howard, Jared (Olivia) Steele, Kaytlyn Steele, Cora Steele, 11 great-grandchildren as well as numerous other loved ones, relatives and dear friend Marie (Steve) Cooper.



Sally was a devout Christian and a member of the Pentecostal Church of God (The Block Church) in Miamisburg. She knew that eternal life could only be obtained by the Grace of God through Faith and the blood of Jesus.



Sally's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Nothing made her smile more than an unexpected visit from her grandbabies. Sally was proud of her Kentucky roots. She would often tell stories of her upbringing in a coal mining holler. Despite the hardships of her youth she was always ready to take a drive back to her old home-place in the hills of eastern Kentucky.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 PM on Monday, January 17, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home with Rev. Anthony Abner officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. Condolences may be



expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com