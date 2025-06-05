Abbott, Mildred

Abbott (Rice), Mildred Carmen



Mildred Carmen Abbott, 88, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away after a prolonged illness, to be with the Lord on May 22, 2025. She was born December 24, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Reverend Lee Arthur Sr. and Elizabeth Ann Rice. A graduate of Springfield High School, Mildred was a member of the New Fair Street Christian Church where she sang for many years in the choir. Mildred leaves to cherish her memory her children; Vivian (Eric) Bruce of Newark, Ohio, Gregory Abbott of Springfield, Ohio and Eric (Felicia) Abbott of Columbus, Ohio, grandchildren; Moncada Abbott, Malika Cobb, Ashley Woods, Vincent (Hannah) Bruce, Allen (Mary) Bruce, and Ryan Bruce, great grandchildren; Shaunee Hancock, Myrissa Livingston, and Robbie Bruce, and many cousins and friends. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents Reverend Lee Arthur Sr. and Elizabeth Ann Rice, her husband; Cleveland G. Abbott, her children; Anita Abbott, Karen Abbott, and Mark Abbott, her sister Betty Jordan, her brothers; Lee (Sonny) Rice Jr. and Robert Rice. The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 7, 2025 at Trydestone Missionary Baptist Church located at 1710 Damascus Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45506. The family will start receiving guests from 11:00am to noon. The funeral service will begin at noon. Arrangements provided by Mortuary Beekeeper, Springfield, Ohio.



