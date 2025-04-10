Youngsters to show performing skills in Showcase 2025

Admission is free and no ticket is needed to attend.

A year ago, DDCC’s Community Connections team sought to enhance its children’s communication skills, build confidence and work together with their peers and others, exploring it through the performing arts and were guided by personnel from Springfield Civic Theatre.

Their performance of “A Perfect Blendship,” consisting of three short plays, drew 120 people to the performance, encouraging Sharon Pruzaniec DDCC community navigator, to follow up with an encore in 2025 with funding help again from Community Health Foundation.

“The word got out last year and it was very good,” she said. “This is a chance the kids may not have the opportunity to do in school settings. They are having a blast, learning a lot of new skills, building friendships and coming to class excited to see each other.”

The performers have attended two rehearsals a month over the past six months taught by members of Showtime Performing Arts, a local organization that has done adult and youth shows in the community.

“They have their own ideas and creativity, focusing on developing their own material,” said Pruzaniec.

Greg Willis of Showtime was inspired to work with these children by recalling a previous show he directed that had a non-verbal child in a wheelchair in the cast and how much that meant and is getting that feeling again.

“The personality of each kid will be displayed,” he said. “Every time we’ve walked in to teach, these kids light up. It’s humbling and a learning experience for us, a great way to give back.”

The performers will do individual and group skits with all participating in a song and dance performance.

Tecumseh High School student Mina Rudnicki has found her niche in the performing arts. Being hearing-impaired hasn’t hampered her, but encouraged her learning more.

She’s been in several community shows and in a Tecumseh show. For Showcase 2025, she will sign the bridge of a song as another performer sings.

She’ll also perform for Willis in an upcoming Showtime production of “Winnie the Pooh and the Dark Cloud Too.”

With continued support and cooperation in the community, Pruzaniec sees this becoming an annual spring entertainment event and encourages the public to bring their own children.

“We welcome all children so don’t hesitate to bring them,” she said.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/DevelopmentalDisabilitiesOfClarkCounty.