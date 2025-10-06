Young entrepreneur brings flavor, flair through mobile drink stand

Lydia Martinez had been dreaming about this project for more than a year, according to the Sunshine and Lyds Facebook page.

“I just wanted to do it,” she said.

Lydia Martinez’s “fresh squeezed lemonade with flavorful twists and sweet boba — a burst of refreshment with every drink” range in price from $5 to $7.

Lydia Martinez debuted her selection of lemonade, Boba drinks and dirty sodas at the Second Saturday event in Urbana over the summer.

“It did good,” said Lydia Martinez, a fourth grader at Urbana Elementary School.

Initially, Lydia Martinez served her drinks from a pop-up canopy, but after obtaining a food service operation license from the health department, her family decided to renovate a horse trailer into a mobile beverage station.

The trailer was initially going to be used to haul the family’s 4-H goats that were being transported in a mini van.

The now bubble gum pink trailer became a family renovation project.

Sunshine and Lyds introduced the trailer at the Simon Kenton Chili Festival & Hoopla Parade in late September.

“A lady from Cincinnati saw the Facebook post (about Sunshine and Lyds),” said Abby Martinez, Lydia Martinez’s mom. “She came up for the chili cook off and stopped by for a drink, so that was pretty cool.”

Abby Martinez said launching Sunshine and Lyds with her daughter has been a lot to take on but it has been “awesome to see how it all panned out.”

“Lydia is not really into sports,” said Abby Martinez. “So we wanted her to find something that was truly hers; and this is it.”

Abby Martinez said her daughter is in the business for the fun, and not the money. Lydia Martinez is using her income to help pay for the trailer renovations and also to employ her siblings who help mix and serve the beverages.

Lydia Martinez spent time mixing and taste testing various flavor options for the Sunshine and Lyds menu. Some drinks did not make the cut, but others did, including the Clown — a peach and strawberry flavored lemonade with mango boba — named for her brother Mason, and the Curl — blue raspberry and blackberry flavored lemonade with strawberry boba — named for her sister Bayla.

“They wish they would have thought of it first,” said Abby Martinez referring to how the older siblings felt about the business.

And while Sunshine and Lyds continues to spread cheer and fill the calendar with events, the goats will continue riding in another vehicle.