Work started to build new $98.2M Springfield-Clark Career Tech Center

The 1.4-mill bond and permanent improvement levy had two components, including a 0.94-mill bond issuance with a 37-year duration and a permanent tax levy at 0.46 mills for permanent improvements or facility upkeep.

The taxes will generate an estimated total of $4.5 million annually to pay off the long-term bonds, according to the Clark County Auditor’s Office. The cost to a homeowner will be about $49 annually per $100,000 of property value.

The original total project cost was $89.5 million that included three parts — the state OFCC contribution of about $38.7 million, the CTC’s share of about $24.5 million for the base cost plus the additional $26.2 million from the CTC for items they identified as a need that are not state-fundable. The initial building was going to be over 207-square-feet, with the OFCC co-funding 176,043-square-feet and CTC funding 31,500-square-feet.

However, after much consideration, review of enrollment data and a market adjustment, Superintendent Michelle Patrick said the OFCC has decided to co-fund 100% of the now 227,615-square-foot building project.

This makes the new total project $98.2 million, including $54.3 million from OFCC and $34.4 million plus an additional $9.4 million from CTC.

The Core Team, made up of members of the CTC, Ohio Facilities Construction Commission and Schorr Architects teams, have met regularly since August 2025 to discuss the initial phases of the building project and are now focused on the schematic design phase of the design process, according to Patrick.

“I am absolutely elated to be doing the educational visioning while also having a voice on the core team designing this new building for the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center,” she said.

“Our district has long been committed to preparing students on their journeys to becoming more career ready, college ready, and life ready. This new facility will allow us to expand opportunities for students while strengthening the workforce development that serves our educational sector, industry, and economic development of this community.”

They have also explored exterior options for the building, hosted program collaboration meetings attended by career technical education instructors and the core team, met with first responders to get their feedback on the current schematic design and schools safety, visited related labs to share their expertise, and engineering and architectural design students have helped assigned lab instructors with designing their potential new spaces.

“The early months of school construction projects are actually when a lot of important groundwork happens behind the scenes,” Patrick said, explaining the wetlands have been staked, trees have been removed and erosion controls have been put in place.

Since they were provided additional funding from the OFCC, Patrick said the team will revisit the schematic design phase to incorporate the 20,000 additional square footage.

Andy Rodgers, vice president of Summit Construction, said he feels a lot of progress has been made over the last several months regarding the building and site layout, functionality of spaces and decisions surrounding how the facility will operate.

“While we need to revisit the schematic phase of overall design to incorporate the additional square footage that was added as a result of the updated enrollment projects, this process that will bring more funding to the overall project will be well worth this effort and the time that is required to do it properly,” he said.

“Summit is excited to be part of this journey and will do everything we can to ensure CTC has the highest functioning career technical center once the project is completed.”

Some of the items that will be included are a much larger common area, an interactive media center, a preschool in partnership with Miami Valley Child Development Centers (MVCDC) and connected to the Education Exploration program, add a practical nurse and aviation/airframe mechanic program, an additional high bay lab, fully equipped science labs and additional academic spaces.

“In simplest terms, the schematic design phase is early in the process whereby the team is taking conceptualized concepts for the building and beginning to develop simple, preliminary drawings like tentative floor plans,” Patrick said. “We have the general design of the building as it will be oriented on the project site. Once we get to the design development phase, those will become more detailed.”

Tony Schorr, president and principal architect of Schorr Architects, said their design team is excited to be a part of the new center for the community.

“This new center will provide a place for learning for generations. We are pleased with the progress of the building and site design. The floor plans are almost set, which allows us to begin the process of material and system selections,” he said.

The roughly 60-year-old campus has seven existing buildings at 1901 Selma Road. They will be replaced with a single, up-to-date facility that will include additional classroom facilities, equipment and furnishings needed for additional enrollment.

The new facility is being built immediately south of the current administrative building, which is far enough away from the existing structures to not interrupt school activities.

Patrick said the building will be facing north to use some of the existing infrastructure and accommodate the site. They will keep some of the current parking, as well as include additional parking within the new and existing site, and separate entrances and exits will be added for parent drop off, student drivers and bus drop off.

Facing it north allowed them an additional over 20,000 square feet of expansion and the separate entrances, according to Schorr Architect officials.

If the building were to face Selma Road, it would have been tougher to get the roads around the wetlands because of the shape of the area and it would have limited expansion.

“We intend to design the new facility with careful consideration to related programs (those that have related crossover curriculum). Proximity alone will be a huge improvement to what currently exists! This could allow like or similar programs to share space, share instructor expertise, cross-train students, and even share equipment ... Being in one building helps us design it this way,” Patrick said.

The existing facility will be demolished, except the early childhood building that houses the MVCDC Head Start program that will continue on the property, board office building and a couple out buildings, Patrick said.

For updates, visit SCCTC.org/Updates.