Wittenberg preps for inauguration of new president with events

Several events will be held this week through Sunday leading up to and after the inauguration at 3 p.m. Friday in Weaver Chapel.

Brady, who began his tenure June 1, has “already made an impact” in his first few months by launching a strategic planning process, partnering on new recruitment pipelines, securing leadership-level gifts, installing “a new sense of hope” in alumni, faculty, staff, students and families, and serving as the keynote speaker for the university’s opening convocation, the traditional kick-off of a new academic year.

Before leading Wittenberg, Brady was the dean of the Lewis Honors College at the University of Kentucky, where he also served as interim dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, and led the Schreyer Honors College at Penn State University.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and a master’s degree from Wheaton College Graduate School in Illinois, and he is a graduate diploma and doctorate from the University of Oxford.

He is an Episcopal priest and Canon Theologian in the Episcopal Diocese of Lexington in Kentucky, and served in leadership roles for organizations such as the Society of Biblical Literature and the International Organizations for Targumic Studies.

“Committed to inspiring others with a bold, positive vision for the future, Dr. Brady works to build consensus around shared goals, communicates openly, honestly, and consistently, and works with energy and purpose to turn vision into action,” officials said.

As part of the official inauguration ceremony, delegates representing colleges and universities across the country are expected to be among the procession, along with representatives from Wittenberg’s faculty, staff, students, alumni, the Springfield community, and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Wittenberg’s sister city of Wittenberg, Germany, where the university offers a popular study-away option, will also be represented at the ceremony.

Bill Edwards, class of 1989 and chair of the University’s Board of Directors, will welcome all present, and the Rev. Canon Hugh R. Page, Jr., the University of Notre Dame’s Vice President for Belonging, Engagement, and Mission and Advisor to the President, will provide brief remarks. Kenton Ridge High School’s Chamber Singers will also perform at the event.

After the ceremony, there will be a post-event reception on Chapel Lawn.

“Wittenberg’s motto, ‘Having light we pass it on to others,’ has inspired all facets of our Inauguration celebration. Our hope is that our community will see that light as we celebrate academic excellence, our commitment to service, and our approach to helping students discover who they are truly meant to be,” said Chief of Staff and Inauguration Steering Committee Co-Chair Brandee Bates Kern.

A 16-member steering committee planned the week’s events that include:

- Student-focused Witt Way Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. on Chapel Lawn and along Alumni Way featuring games, crafts, giveaways and dinner for students and the campus community. The rain site will be Pam Evans Smith Arena, part of the Health, Wellness & Athletics Complex.

- Faculty-led research experience symposium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Thomas Library, showing how academics are activated with information on experiential learning opportunities and high-impact practices.

- Celebration of service with alumni from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1929 Gymnasium, along with a Lesotho Nutrition Initiative meal-packing event.

- Tiger Town 2.0 Tailgate from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the HWA parking lot before the Tigers take on Denison in the NCAC matchup at Edwards-Maurer Field at 4 p.m.

- Donuts and fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a worship service at 11 a.m. at Weaver Chapel.

- Each day, the Welcome Center at the Bayley Alumni House will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.