Wittenberg combines financial aid, admissions into single office

Gerboth said the university decided to restructure to better meet all student financial-related needs from admission to graduation.

“Essentially, we will now be able to manage everything a student needs from their financial aid to tuition, while also continuing to provide personalized service and support,” Gerboth said.

Wittenberg currently awards more than $40 million in financial assistance to students, Gerboth said.

She said the new approach will help students get the strongest financial aid package earlier in the recruitment process.

“This restructuring will not affect financial aid packages at all in terms of the amount awarded,” Gerboth said. “In fact, it will ensure that our accepted students and their families receive their packages earlier in the process and have greater support in financing their students’ education throughout their time at Wittenberg. “

To assist in the transition, the university will temporarily partner with College Aid Services, a higher education consulting firm. College Aid Services will “play a significant role” in building the university’s Office of Enrollment Management, Gerboth said.

“We are excited to be able to offer this more streamlined, comprehensive approach to helping our students and families navigate college financing from start to finish,” Gerboth said.

Wittenberg University’s accreditation status has been changed to “accredited on probation” due to ongoing financial concerns, the Higher Learning Commission announced in November. The HLC said the university specifically did not meet “criterion 4, Core Component 4.B, ‘Resource Base and Sustainability’,” during its accreditation review.