Wittenberg alum, U.S. Virgin Islands governor named commencement speaker

He is the ninth elected governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, which has a population of 105,000. Bryan was first elected in 2018 and reelected in 2022. As governor, he presides over four islands — St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. John and Water Island — and 25 different departments.

Bryan said the accomplishment completed a lifelong goal he has worked on since graduating from Wittenberg. He has also been an oil refinery worker, business office manager of a multi-million-dollar Virgin Islands corporation, commissioner of the Virgin Islands Department of Labor, an entrepreneur, and executive director of the Virgin Islands branch of Junior Achievement USA.

“I have always been attracted to leadership and politics, and I could think of no more rewarding an occupation than serving the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands in the highest office in the land,” he said.

Bryan said the academic and life lessons he experienced at Wittenberg helped broaden his perspective to achieve success in his career for when he returned home.

“Wittenberg was a very different educational and broadening experience for me. The diversity of the student body and the ability to participate and interact with so many different groups and people were invaluable. I must say that the education that I was privileged to receive helped me to strengthen a foundation that has led me this far. There is a lot more to do, and I am confident that my Wittenberg education is the gift that will keep on giving,” he said.

Senior class president Haley Eckhert, a psychology and business management double major, called the Class of 2023 resilient, determined and fun-loving. She said seniors are feeling both excitement and sadness.

“Excitement to branch off and experience the world and move forward into our futures, but also sadness to leave a place many of us feel is like a second home,” she said.

“We as a group have had a roller coaster experience with COVID peaking during our freshman year and having to find some normalcy post pandemic. This class has made the most of every opportunity and has remained involved and connected to this campus,” Eckhart said. “I feel as a class we all love to work hard for our passions but have learned to ensure we have fun and enjoy all life has to offer.”

The university is planning for a traditional commencement beginning at 11:30 a.m. All guests must be seated by 11 a.m. If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Health, Wellness & Athletics Center’s Pam Evans Smith Arena. Tickets are required for an indoor ceremony.

A Countdown to Commencement event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, in in Geil Lounge on the lower level of the student center. During the event, graduates will be able to place orders for caps and gowns, announcements, diploma frames, and other commencement-related items.

