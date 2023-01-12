‘Winnie the Pooh’ to come to life on Clark State stage

Hunt said previously this show is similar to the stage presentation of “The Lion King” with life-size puppets and familiar characters. It has been well-received off theater row in New York.

The show will contain several familiar adventures including the challenges of a blustery day; the friends helping Eeyore finding a new home; Rabbit dealing with the carefree Tigger; and the mystery of heffalumps and woozles. Christopher Robin will be there to remind them of the special friendship they share.

Special limited VIP tickets are available for $50 each and include admission, meet and greet photos with Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore and Piglet after the show, a poster and lanyard.

HOW TO GO

What: “Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Stage Musical Adaptation”

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, Kuss Auditorium, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Admission: $25 (convenience and handling charges will also be added)

More info: pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2022-2023-season/