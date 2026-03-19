Where’s that smoke coming from? Crews responding to fire at Springfield recycling facility

“Common causes of fires in these types of environments are associated with sparks, whether from cutting, grinding or moving material ... but we’re unsure of the actual cause at this point,” King said.

There have been no injuries as a result of the fire. The fire department has issued a precautionary shelter-in-place order a quarter mile downwind of the site, which is northeast and includes very few houses. Those residents were notified via the Clark County Emergency Management Agency’s HyperReach warning system and will get a follow alert once the all-clear is given, King said.

The fire department is joined by the city’s service department to monitor water usage, the Clark County Combined Health District to monitor smoke effects and the Ohio Environmental Protection agency and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency, who will complete an investigation with the health department.

Santoro Metals processes metals and electronics, some of which are on fire, the Clark County Combined Health District said in a media release.

“If you are in the area of the fire or smoke the Health Department recommends that you and your pets stay indoors to limit breathing the smoke and keep all windows closed,” the health department said. “If you do not feel comfortable staying indoors, you can also leave the area until the fire is out and the smoke has dissipated. If you have any trouble breathing please go to your nearest emergency room.”

King said the fire will likely be “fully taken care of” in the next two hours, with most of the fire knocked down and plans to use heavy equipment to separate the pile to reach the small fire contained at the bottom.

Clark County residents not signed up for HyperReach notifications can do so at hyper-reach.com/ohclarksignup.html.