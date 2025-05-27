What’s next? Three school districts weigh options after voters reject tax levies

Explore Clark State College President Blondin will retire next summer after 13 years

Clark-Shawnee

Clark-Shawnee voters rejected the five-year, 1% earned income tax levy that would have paid for regular operating expenses, with 68.3% against and 31.7% for it.

The levy would have raised about $3.1 million each year and cost a resident with $50,000 in annual taxable income $500 per year.

Superintendent Brian Kuhn said the school board and administration will review the financial forecast to determine what options are needed to “secure needed revenue for operating expenses,” but will continue to consider an income tax as a funding source to provide financial stability in the future.

“We understand this was a big request of our community and it was a difficult decision,” he said.

“This tax issue would have helped to secure the long-term financial stability of the district. This type of levy ensures that all Clark-Shawnee residents with earned income contribute financially to the school district, and this money cannot be diverted by the city of Springfield as it relates to the new housing developments.”

Since the levy failed, there will be six teaching positions that will go unfilled through attrition, Kuhn said. They are also reviewing other potential cuts to staffing and program offerings, which includes athletics.

“Our goal is to minimize the impact of any reductions to our students,” he said.

Kuhn argued that Clark-Shawnee “cannot cut ourselves out of the situation,” suggesting that with no additional funding on the immediate horizon, it “forces schools to return to their taxpayers.”

Clark-Shawnee would have become the fourth school district in Clark County to have a tax on earned income. Northeastern, Northwestern and Southeastern, all have 1% income taxes.

The district’s last operating levy for new money was passed in 2014.

Greenon

Greenon voters overwhelmingly rejected the five-year, 2.78-mill property tax levy, with 79.6% against and 20.4% for it.

The levy would have funded the construction of a new transportation facility, a multipurpose room at the athletic facility and the finishing of the “white space” of the K-6 elementary building. The board had other small projects as well, such as updating the weight room equipment, dedicated athletic practice fields and repairing the track at the athletic complex.

The levy would have generated $1.04 million per year and cost a taxpayer $97.30 annually per $100,000 in appraised property value.

Superintendent Darrin Knapke said the levy’s failure will not impact plans for the upcoming school year. Regular transportation services will continue at all school buildings and the academic programming will remain in place.

“At this time, the board has indicated that the wrestling team will continue practicing at Enon Elementary. There are no plans to make significant investments to the current transportation facility. We will continue using our existing lab spaces as classrooms and monitor student enrollment closely to ensure class sizes remain manageable,” he said.

There are no planned cuts at this time, and the district does not plan to be on the ballot again in November.

The board will continue to discuss long-term facility needs, including possible permanent improvements, at the June board meeting.

Graham

Graham voters rejected a five-year, 1% earned income tax levy that would have been used for day-to-day school operating expenses, with 58.1% against it and 41.8% for it.

At 1%, the tax would have cost someone with $50,000 in taxable income $500 per year. An earned income tax applies almost exclusively to wages/salary, tips and self-employment income. Among the items not taxed are retirement income, social security or capital gains, among others.

Superintendent Chad Lensman said the school board will discuss next steps and work on a plan to move forward since the levy failed.

“Although the district is already operating with lean staffing and limited offerings, we will continue to analyze staffing to identify additional cost-saving opportunities,” he said. “The district will continue to provide the highest quality education possible within the limits of our current funding. Facility maintenance will also remain a priority, with efforts focused on critical needs and emergency repairs.”

Lensman said the high school will be making a staffing adjustment — the art position will shift from full-time to part-time, with the current teacher continuing in the new role.

District officials cut over $1.3 million going into the 2024-25 school year, including 14 certified (teaching) positions.

As a result of those cuts, the district reduced the immediate need for more cuts for the 2025-26 school year, but will continue to analyze cost-saving measures across the district and staffing.

Graham officials said the district has not passed a new tax levy earmarked for day-to-day school operations since 1992.