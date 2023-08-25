What’s happening this weekend: Poker run, wine tasting and more

Golf Classic

Junior Achievement of the Mad River Region will host the 2023 JA Golf Classic today at Reid Golf Course.

Foursomes tee off at 10 a.m. and lunch will be at noon. All golfers will get to shoot the golf ball cannon and play fun on-course games. After the outing, award prizes will be given to the top three teams and game winners.

JA programs teach young people about entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy.

Proceeds will support the JA. For more details or to register, call Junior Achievement at 937-323-4725 or visit https://madriver.ja.org/events/2023-junior-achievement-golf-classic.

Poker Run

The 18th annual Dan and Dees Cedar Pub Poker Run will be held Saturday at 1223 W. Main St.

Registration is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the last bike in by 5 p.m. The cost is $10 per person.

The event includes dinner and wish list presents from Santa. There will be an after part on the pub’s lot, with raffles, an auction table, door prizes, 50/50 drawing, food and a DJ.

Donations of an item or a basket for the auction table are welcome. If interested, contact Dee at the bar at 937-325-6600. Proceeds from the event fund an annual December Christmas Party for local residents with developmental disabilities (CCDDA).

Urbana LEGO Club

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host LEGO Club from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the North Lewisburg branch and from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the main branch.

Wine Tasting, Art Gallery

The Buchwalter House Foundation is having a Wine Tasting and Local Artist Gallery at 4 p.m. on Saturday at The Buchwalter House, Home of the Woman’s Town Club.

It will include a sample of five wines, charcuterie boards, a wine pull and silent auction.

The House, built in 1852, is located in the East High Street Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historical Place, and has been a social and civic center in Clark County for over 100 years. Tickets are $50, and reservations are required by calling Kim Buchwalter at 937-322-1917.

High School Reunion

Northeastern High School Class of 1968 will hold its 55th High School Reunion from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Elks Lodge 51, 1536 Villa Road.

All class members and guests can attend the event at no charge and there will be a cash bar available.

TO RSVP, email grubbyjohn60@gmail.com.

Church Summerfest

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church will host “Grace Summerfest 2023″ from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at 1801 St. Paris Pike.

There will be a variety of games and activities, train rides, dunk tank, menu featuring barbeque chicken, hot dogs, sides, and ice cream.

Food Pantry

Pointe of Grace Church Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The pantry is open the fourth Monday of the month. For more information, call the church office at 937-717-0059 and leave a message if you have any questions.

Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are sponsoring Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 9 a.m. on Monday under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Make sure to bring your own mats, bolsters, and water.