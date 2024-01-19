What’s happening this weekend: Food tasting, pantries and more

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign & Logan Counties will have two distributions this week:

Today from 10 to 11 a.m. at Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave. in Urbana.

Monday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Clark State College, 570 E. Leffel Lane in parking lot G.

After Holidays Sale

St. John’s Lutheran Church Outreach Thrift Store, 27 N. Wittenberg Ave., is having an After the Holidays sale through Jan. 31 during store hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

Shoppers can buy one item and get the second item of equal or lesser value free.

Wine Tasting Dinner

Winter Wine Tasting Dinners will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Freshwater Farms of Ohio.

To make a reservation, call 937-652-3701 for seating options and drink and entrée preferences.

A six-course dinner is $40 per couple, plus $10 for a wine and cocktail flight.

Food Pantry

Lawrenceville Community Church, 3880 Lawrenceville Drive, will have its monthly food pantry from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Each family will receive perishable and non-perishable food items based on family size. This event happens on the third Saturday of every month.

Soup and Bread Tasting

The Friends of the Champaign County Library will sponsor the annual “Soup and Bread Tasting” event during National Soup Month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the meeting room at the main library, 1060 Scioto St., until supplies last.

For more information, call 937-653-3811.

Wedding Expo

The Champaign County Wedding Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Champaign County Community Center Auditorium, 1512 U.S. 68 South in Urbana.

Entry is free. There will be caterers, bakeries, florists, photographers, DJ and entertainment, beaty, rentals, venues, accommodations, event planners and more.

For more information, call 937-653-5764 or visit visitchampaignohio.com.

Cornhole Tournament

O’Conner’s Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St., will host a cornhole tournament on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the music venue room.

The cost is $50 per person, bring your own partner and the last person standing wins.

Theatre Audition

Auditions for Springfield Civic Theatre’s production of “The Odd Couple (Female Version)” will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday and 6:30 p.m. on Monday in Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane.

Neil Simon adapted his classic comedy about mismatched roommates to switch genders for all the roles. Roles are available for six women and two Hispanic men. Civic Theatre is committed to diversity in casting. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.

The production will be March 14-16 in the John Legend Theater. For more information, email the director, Nancy Mahoney, at nmahoney2@woh.rr.com.

Island Party

An Island Party will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Urbana Brewing Co.

Participants can escape the winter and dress for the island.

There will be special cocktails, special food items, island music and more.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities:

Fiber Arts Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday at the main library.

LEGO Club will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at the main library for kids of all ages.

Food Pantry

Pointe of Grace Church, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will host the village pantry from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The pantry is normally open the fourth Monday of the month, except November and December when the pantry is on the third Monday due to the holidays.

They will also host a free community meal on Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m. and a prayer and prayer service at 6 p.m.

For more information, call the church office: 937-717-0059 and leave a message if you have any questions.